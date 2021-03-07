Frank Lupo Dies: Creative Partner On ‘The A-Team’, ‘Hunter’ And ‘Wiseguy’ Was 66

Frank Lupo, the partner of Stephen J. Cannell on many popular 1980s action shows, died Feb. 17 at his home in Florida, according to his sister and social media. He was 66-years-old and no cause of death was given.

Lupo was part of the creative engine that served up the crime drama television shows The A-Team, Hunter, and Wiseguy. He was also a writer and executive producer on the first season of CBS’ Walker, Texas Ranger.

Born in New York City, Lupo met Cannell at Universal Television in Los Angeles. He began as a writer, penning episodes of ABC’s Battlestar Galactica and NBC’s B.J. and the Bear before joining forces with Cannell in 1981 on the ABC series The Greatest American Hero.

Lupo and Cannell went on to create NBC’s The A-Team in 1983, NBC’s Hunter in 1984, NBC’s Riptide, which began in 1984, and CBS’ Wiseguy in 1987.

They also missed on the Adam West vehicle The Last Precinct, the only sitcom from Stephen J. Cannell Productions.

Lupo’s resume included writing and producing for Stingray at NBC, CBS’ Magnum, P.I. and NBC’s The Misadventures of Sheriff Lobo.

He also created the series Raven at CBS and Werewolf at Fox.

Survivors include his wife, Angel, his sister, Linda Joy Sullivan, a daughter and a granddaughter.

Donations in his name may be made to the City of Hope or the Wounded Warrior Project.