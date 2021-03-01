Frank Grillo To Star In Action-Thriller ‘M.I.A.’, Hannibal Launches Sales — EFM

EXCLUSIVE: Captain America and The Purge star Frank Grillo is set to star in action-thriller M.I.A., we can reveal.

Kevin Carraway (Chain Of Command) is set to direct the script penned by Scott Windhauser (Hurricane Heist). Aleksander Vayshelboym (Red Hour) will co-star with Grillo.

Grillo will play Jax, a man who wakes up in a precarious situation with no memory, no time to spare and everyone in the criminal world out to kill him. With nowhere to turn, he is forced to team up with a streetwise criminal to find out who he is and realizes he might not like the answers he uncovers.

Production is slated for second quarter of 2021.

Richard Rionda Del Castro of Hannibal Media will finance, produce and act as world sales agent, kicking off business at this week’s virtual EFM. Grillo will executive-produce with Frederico Lapenda.

Rounding out the production team will be Amanda Cook (The Brawler) of Embolden Pictures who will produce with Carraway and Rionda Del Castro.

Rionda Del Castro states: “I am excited to be on this fast-paced action ride and thrilled to be working with Frank Grillo. This keep you guessing adventure is a perfect fit for Hannibal’s slate in 2021. Grillo is spot on to take on the character of Jax and keep the audience enthralled through the end. We are now looking to cast our villain.”

Hannibal’s slate includes action-adventure #Tsunami, Bounty, Crimson Blues, Welcome to Rio and the recently announced sequel to Give Em Hell Malone starring Thomas Jane and produced by Courtney Lauren Penn.

Frank Grillo is represented by Erik Hyman and Nigel Pearson at Paul Hastings, LLP, Charlie Jennings at CAA and Chris Huvane and Bill Choi at Management 360. Hannibal Media is represented by Robert Nau and Hamrick & Evans LLP.