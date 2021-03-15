Fox’s Bento Box Forms Australian Animation Venture With Princess Pictures

Bento Box Entertainment, the Fox Entertainment-owned animation studio, has launched an animation studio in Australia with Princess Pictures, the company behind Chris Lilley’s comedy Summer Heights High.

It comes a year after the Bob’s Burger and Duncanville studio struck a first-look development deal with the company.

Princess Bento Studio will produce animated content out of Melbourne, Australia and will make content for platforms in the U.S. and Australia as well as countries that have co-production treaties with the latter.

The venture was helped by the Victorian Government and supported through Film Victoria’s recently announced Victorian Screen Incentive. It will be run by the Bento Box and Princess management teams with the appointment of dedicated management coming soon.

The deal came out of the first-look deal, which has included projects from the likes of Michael Cusack (Smiling Friends).

“While closely working with everyone at Princess Pictures over the past year, my team and I immediately saw a natural fit between our two companies,” said Scott Greenberg, Co-Founder and CEO of Bento Box. “With growing demand for animated content, a shared passion for the type of programming we want to make and a short-hand that perfectly complements our individual strengths, it was clear to us joining forces to set up shop in talent-rich Australia with Princess Bento will take our partnership to the next level and bring strategic benefits to both companies and, most importantly, creators and buyers around the world.”

“Working with Bento Box has been one of the most creatively rewarding experiences in the history of Princess Pictures. Not only have we been able to promote some of the best animation talent in the country, we’ve also been able to create a pipeline for new combinations of artists, comedians and underrepresented writing talent to develop uniquely Australian stories,” added Laura Waters, Founder of Princess Pictures. “We consider the team at Bento Box to be like family, and we’re so excited to expand the possibilities for adult animation with this new collaboration.”