Fox Sets Summer Premiere Dates For New Animated Comedy ‘Housebroken’, ‘Duncanville’ Season 2

Fox is expanding animation to Mondays, with the premiere of its new animated comedy Housebroken, starring Lisa Kudrow, Nat Faxon, Tony Hale and Will Forte. The series will debut on Monday, May 31 at 9 PM ET/PT, followed by Season 2 of Duncanville at 9:30 PM ET/PT. A special two-episode second season debut of Duncanville featuring a Parks & Recreation cast reunion will air Sunday, May 23 (8:30-9 PM ET/PT and 9:30-10 PM ET/PT), after which the series moves into its Monday time period.

Housebroken follows a group of neighborhood pets and stray animals as they work through their issues inside and outside their therapy group. Honey, voiced by Kudrow, a standard poodle, opens her living room for the group to come and support each other through the misery, mayhem and majesty that is being a pet. Honey also struggles with her own problems, such as her arranged (by her human) marriage with Chief (Faxon), a sloppy St. Bernard who enjoys eating socks and licking himself.

In addition to Hale and Forte, voice cast also includes Jason Mantzoukas and Sam Richardson and guest voices Bresha Webb, Greta Lee and Maria Bamford.

Housebroken hails from writer-producer-actress Sharon Horgan (Catastrophe, Divorce), who also provides a voice, actress Clea DuVall (Veep, American Horror Story), writer-producers Jennifer Crittenden & Gabrielle Allan (Veep, Divorce) and Aaron Kaplan’s Kapital Entertainment (A Million Little Things, Divorce).

Housebroken is produced by Kapital Entertainment and Fox Entertainment. It is created and executive-produced by Gabrielle Allan, Jennifer Crittenden and Clea DuVall. Sharon Horgan, Clelia Mountford, Aaron Kaplan and Dana Honor also serve as executive producers. The series is animated by Bento Box Entertainment.

Season 2 of Duncanville from Amy Poehler and Mike and Julie Skully picks up with the Harris family taking their first vacation. The two-episode premiere features Parks and Recreation. stars Adam Scott, Aubrey Plaza, Retta and Nick Offerman making guest voice appearances.

Duncanville is produced by 20th Television; Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group; and Fox Entertainment. Mike Scully, Julie Scully and Amy Poehler co-created and executive-produce the series with executive producer Dave Becky. The series is animated by Bento Box Entertainment.

Additionally, the network also announced today that hit singing competition series The Masked Singer will team with the Fox Bet Super 6 app to allow viewers to make predictions about what they think will happen in each episode throughout the season. Players will try to predict six outcomes per episode for a chance to win cash prizes totaling more than $250,000 throughout the season.