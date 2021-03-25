Former Fox Worldwide Marketing Chief Pamela Levine Joins Startup BookClub

EXCLUSIVE: Entertainment veteran Pamela Levine, most recently president of Worldwide Theatrical Marketing for Twentieth Century Fox and former chief marketing officer of HBO, has joined start-up BookClub as CMO.

The company, which will launch this spring as a digital and mobile platform, has also tapped entertainment marketer Talia Gerecitano, as VP, Original Content Marketing. BookClub says it aims to scale conversations through author-led and celebrity-moderated video and audio book clubs to readers globally.

Authors can join personal book groups, lead virtual discussions and share exclusive interviews to help bring their words to life for readers who want to dive deeper and engage in conversation.

“The entertainment and literary worlds have been intertwined like never before,” said BookClub CEO David Blake. “Pamela is many things, an innovator, a respected leader, an award-winning creative, and most of all, a storyteller, which is why we’re thrilled to have her join the BookClub team.”

In her 25 year career, Levine holds a strong track record of building entertainment franchises, launching and managing global brands, and leading large and diverse marketing organizations in both digital and traditional media. She comes to BookClub after two stints at Twentieth Century Fox Films where she launched campaigns Bohemian Rhapsody, Deadpool 2, Murder on the Orient Express, Logan, The Greatest Showman, Hidden Figures, X-Men and Avatar.

She left the company in March of 2019 after merger with Walt Disney was complete.

Prior to Fox, in her role at HBO, Levine led campaigns for Game of Thrones, Westworld, Veep, Silicon Valley, Last Week Tonight with John Oliver and Insecure, and oversaw the marketing launch of HBO’s first standalone OTT platform, HBO Now.

“I’m thrilled to bridge my experience in entertainment with the literary world, and for the opportunity to help build BookClub from a new platform to a cultural destination,” said Levine. “A big piece of my background is tapping into and creating exciting cultural moments that make an impact and a lot of that has to do with the stories we tell. I believe BookClub has the power to do that by bringing new opportunities for conversation around one of the most beloved and relevant forms of culture – books.”

Gerecitano has worked for TV and streaming companies including Netflix, HBO, AMC and Facebook Watch.

