Fox Corp. Teams With Ad Group For ‘9-1-1’ Launch Of ‘She’s A Hero’ Campaign Lauding Female First Responders

Fox Corp. and the Association of National Advertisers’ SeeHer initiative are teaming up on a partnership called “She’s a Hero,” to honor and celebrate female first responders.

Timed to International Women’s Day, the effort will kick off on tonight’s episode of Fox drama 9-1-1. SeeHer member L’Oréal Paris will sponsor an ad during the show and related messages across social media.

SeeHer’s mission is to ensure the accurate portrayal of women and girls in marketing, advertising, media and entertainment

Fox said it will also promote “She’s a Hero” on Fox Sports and Fox News platforms.

“Fox is proud to support the #SeeHer movement and its continuing mission to promote gender equality, as well as highlight the incredible achievements of our female first responders through our ‘She’s a Hero’ initiative,” Fox ad sales president Marianne Gambelli said in a press release. “Across the country, we continue to see the brave contributions that our first responders and front-line workers are making throughout our communities, and I am proud we can use the Fox portfolio to honor and celebrate their remarkable and vital work.”

L’Oreal’s signature philanthropic program, Women of Worth, salutes “everyday heroes,” awarding 10 of them from around the country $20,000 to fund their charitable efforts.

“We are delighted to partner with Fox to further advance our mission of accurately portraying women and girls in marketing, advertising, media and entertainment, so they can see themselves as they truly are and in all their potential,” SeeHer president Nadine Karp McHugh said. “Now more than ever with research revealing that women are taking the brunt of the pandemic and with the majority of essential workers being female, it is crucial that we see her and celebrate all of her contributions.”