Fox 11 Reporter Hal Eisner Gives Thanks As He Recovers From Hollywood Crash

Veteran Fox 11 reporter Hal Eisner said he was “grateful to be alive,” and posted a message of thanks Saturday from Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, where he’s recovering from a vehicle crash.

Eisner, who has been a reporter for 38 years in the city, was reporting on the reopening of the nearby El Capitan theater when a vehicle jumped a curb and crashed through the Hollywood Market Liquor Store on Friday.

He was injured along with four others by the suspected drunk driver of the vehicle.