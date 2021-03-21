Fox 11 Reporter Hal Eisner Gives Thanks As He Recovers From Hollywood Crash

Veteran Fox 11 reporter Hal Eisner said he was “grateful to be alive,” and posted a message of thanks Saturday from Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, where he’s recovering from a vehicle crash.
Eisner, who has been a reporter for 38 years in the city, was reporting on the reopening of the nearby El Capitan theater when a vehicle jumped a curb and crashed through the Hollywood Market Liquor Store on Friday.
He was injured along with four others by the suspected drunk driver of the vehicle.
“As I lay here in a hospital bed at Cedars-Sinai I want to take a minute to say thank you, I love [you], you’re amazing and I’m grateful. I’m grateful to be alive,” he wrote on Facebook.
Fox 11 photographer Joab Perez was also struck by the vehicle.
Eisner sustained a gash on his right hand, a knee fracture, and “serious and painful” back spasms. Photos on Facebook showed him wearing a leg brace and a handwrap.
“But, I will get over this. One of the best meds has been your caring and outreach! Thank you for your love and support! Hugs!”
Police said the driver of the vehicle drove his SUV the wrong way and ran off the road, The crash occurred along the Walk of Fame near the well-known intersection of Hollywood Boulevard and Highland Avenue.
Two other people injured were tourists from Washington, Moore said. One had severe injuries with broken ribs and a broken leg, while the other had moderate injuries with lacerations and abrasions.
