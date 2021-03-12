‘Four Good Days’, Starring Glenn Close And Mila Kunis, Acquired By Vertical For U.S. Release

EXCLUSIVE: Vertical Entertainment has acquired North American rights to Four Good Days, the Rodrigo Garcia drama toplined by his Albert Nobbs star Glenn Close and Mila Kunis that bowed at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival. It will now hit theaters April 30 and be available on-demand May 21.

Based on a true story by Pulitzer-winning Washington Post writer Eli Saslow and adapted by Saslow and Garcia, the pic centers on 31-year-old Molly (Kunis) who begs her estranged mother Deb (Close) for save her from the grip of heroin addiction in a poignant and unpredictable chronicle of mother and daughter fighting to regain the love and trust that once held them together. Stephen Root also stars along with a cast that includes Chad Lindberg, Rebecca Field, Joshua Leonard, Michael Hyatt and Sam Hennings.

The pic is produced by Jon Avnet, Marina Grasic, Jake Avnet, Jai Khanna and Garcia. Sage Scroope, William G. Santor, John Hills, Andrew Chang-Sang, Doug Murray, John Griffith, David Haring, Christian Mercuri and Ruzanna Kegeyan are executive producers.

The film is presented by Oakhurst Entertainment, financed by Productivity Media and produced by Garcia’s Indigenous Media.

“We are excited to share the impactful message and impeccable performances by Mila Kunis and Glenn Close in Four Good Days with audiences this spring,” said Rich Goldberg, co-president of Vertical Entertainment. “The film, based on a true story, gives audiences a window into the struggle of a mother and daughter trying to rebuild their relationship after a long battle with drug abuse. The conversation around addiction can be complex and difficult for family members to have and we strongly feel that audiences, and most importantly families, will empathize with these characters and possibly even open up the discussion about drug abuse with one another.”

Peter Jarowey and Josh Spector negotiated the deal for Vertical with Indigenous on behalf of the filmmakers.