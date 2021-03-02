Skip to main content
‘Fosse/Verdon’ Writer Ike Holter Signs With M88

Courtesy of Andrew Nawrocki

EXCLUSIVE:  Writer Ike Holter, who is best known for his work on the FX series Fosse/Verdon, has signed with M88, which has become the go-to management firm representing a diverse generation of talented artists.

Prior to his work on Fosse/Verdon, Holter wrote several plays including Exit Strategy and Lottery Day. Holter’s  LGBTQ political musical Hit the Wall, which opened in 2012 and chronicled the Stonewall riots, went on to become a massive success as it has sold out runs across the country. His commissions include South Coast Rep and Playwrights Horizons. Fosse/Vernon marks Holter’s first foray into the TV world. The FX limited series  won the WGA Award for Best Long Form Adaptation.

Holter is currently writing Harold, a limited series for Justin Baldoni’s Wayfarer Studios. Based on Gary Rivlin’s book Fire on the Prairie, the series follows Harold Washington, the first Black mayor of Chicago who was an influential figure to politicians including President Barack Obama.

He joins a growing roster of literary voices being represented at M88 which includes Blitz Bazawule, Tina Mabry, Issa Lopez, Nikyatu Jusu, and Jayro Bustamante, among others.

Holter is also repped by WME.

