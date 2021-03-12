Former Quibi Comedy Chief Colin Davis Joins Roku

EXCLUSIVE: Colin Davis, the former comedy chief at shortform service Quibi, has joined Roku.

Davis joins his former non-scripted colleague Brian Tannenbaum at the technology company to work on scripted content for the Roku Channel.

As with Tannenbaum, the priority is for Davis, who was responsible for bringing in shows such as the Reno 911! revival and Cody Heller’s Dummy, to help Roku manage the load of Quibi shows after Roku acquired the library.

Other projects that Davis had a hand in at Quibi were Darren Criss musical series Royalties; Funny or Die’s offbeat workplace comedy Agua Donkeys from MP Cunningham and Jeremy Jackson; and Kevin Hart action-comedy series Die Hart, which had been renewed for a second season before Quibi folded.

Similar to Tannenbaum, Davis spent two years at Quibi.

Before joining the shortform service, David spent four years at Turner, where he rose to senior director of comedy programming and development, working on shows such as Miracle Workers, Close Enough and Chad as well as Search Party, Wrecked, American Dad, Full Frontal with Samantha Bee, The Detour, Angie Tribeca and People of Earth.

He started his career at Fox.

“Quibi built a talented team to support the development of really fantastic programming,” a Roku spokesman told Deadline. “We were thrilled to welcome a number of them to the Roku team in recent weeks and their deep expertise will help ensure the successful launch and growth of the Quibi content on the Roku Channel.”