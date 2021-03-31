Former DreamWorks Animation Exec Doug Schwalbe Launches The Co-Production Company

Doug Schwalbe has launched The Co-Production Company, a boutique production firm specializing in finance and distribution arrangements for international productions.

With backing from Superprod Group, The Co-Production Company has landed deals with Hannah Montana co-creator Michael Poryes and Impact X Capital, and partnerships with Pukeko Pictures (NZ), August Media (Singapore), Chatrone (Brazil), Anima Estudios (Mexico) and DreamWorks Animation Television.

“I’m thrilled to be working with these wonderful partners on such exciting, original creative content,” says Schwalbe.

Schwalbe, who formerly serves as Senior Vice President of Coproduction at DreamWorks Animation Televisionl currently has a partnership with Poryes to develop programming for the international marketplace. He also has multi-series deals with UK Private Equity Firm Impact X Capital, for African-inspired shows with creator Roye Okupe’s YouNeek Studios, including Iyanu, Child of Wonder from Dark Horse Comics. In addition, Schwalbe will identify marquee IP and creative talent for Superprod’s growing European production infrastructure and expand their presence in the live action family space.

He is also collaborating with former DreamWorks and Nickelodeon EVP Mark Taylor to raise equity finance for animated films with leading animation studios in Asia.

At Dreamworks, Schwalbe structured and managed coproduction arrangements for numerous properties for Netflix, TFI/CBS All Access, Nickelodeon/Teletoon, France Televisions and Universal Kids. He also structured development deals with Sky, Peacock and CBC.

Previously, Doug served as Executive Vice President, Managing Director, at Classic Media, where he executive produced series as well as films and structured the finance and distribution of series. Doug was the founder of the production and distribution company Splendid Television. He served as the international distributor for Miramax Television and headed up domestic and international sales at HBO, as well as international sales at MGM International Television and Twentieth Century Fox International in Paris.