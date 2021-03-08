Former Disney Exec Ravi Ahuja Joins Sony As Chairman, Global Television Studios

Ravi Ahuja, who left Disney at the end of last year, has been named Chairman of Global Television Studios at Sony Pictures Entertainment and Sony Pictures Entertainment Corporate Development.

Ahuja will lead the company’s domestic and international productions business, its gameshow franchises and the studio’s Indian business in a role that is similar to that of Mike Hopkins, who left the studio to join Amazon last year.

Reporting to SPE Chairman and CEO Tony Vinciquerra, he will also oversee Sony Pictures Entertainment’s corporate development and M&A activities.

Ahuja was previously President of business operations and CFO at Walt Disney Television and CFO of Fox Networks Group. He starts on March 15.

Keith Le Goy, SPE’s President of Worldwide Distribution and Networks, will continue in his current role and will oversee SPE’s distribution and networks operations and Funimation and will continue to report to Vinciquerra. Jeff Frost remains President of Sony Pictures Television Studios, now reporting to Ahuja.

Hopkins, who was previously Chairman of Sony Pictures Television, stepped down in February to oversee Amazon’s video entertainment businesses.

Sony Pictures Television currently produces over 70 shows internationally including The Crown, Better Call Saul, The Good Doctor, Cobra Kai and The Blacklist as well as gameshows including Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy!

“Ravi is an extraordinarily talented and proven executive with broad experience in nearly every aspect of our business,” said Vinciquerra. “Having worked directly with Ravi, I have seen first-hand his strategic, results-driven approach which has made him such a strong leader, and which I know will lead to further growth and success for SPE. His decision to come to SPE is a testament to the studio’s strength and ability to attract great talent.”

“It was an easy call to join the amazing Sony Pictures management team and to work again with Tony,” added Ahuja. “With more ways to get more TV, great content has never been more valuable. Sony Pictures Television is a tremendous studio, making some of the most acclaimed and watched shows in the world, like The Good Doctor, Cobra Kai, The Boys and The Crown – just to name a few. And Sony Pictures is very well-positioned for the future, aligned with outstanding creators and focused on the success of its network and streaming partners. I look forward to contributing to the company’s continued growth in this exciting time for our industry.”