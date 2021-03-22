You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Michael Keaton On Playing Ramsey Clark In 'Chicago 7', How He Will Reprise Batman 30 Years Later & More: The Deadline Q&A
Forest Whitaker To Co-Star With Tom Hardy In Netflix and Gareth Evans' 'Havoc'

Forest Whitaker is set to star opposite Tom Hardy in the Netflix action thriller Havoc with The Raid director Gareth Evans helming.

Evans will write and direct the pic as well as produce for One More One Productions, as will Hardy, Ed Talfan for Severn Screen and Aram Tertzakian for XYZ Films. The story is set after a drug deal gone wrong, when a bruised detective must fight his way through a criminal underworld to rescue a politician’s estranged son, while unraveling a deep web of corruption and conspiracy that ensnares his entire city.

The film falls under Evans new exclusive deal with Netflix, which he recently signed with the streamer.

As for Whitaker, the Oscar-winner has been on a roll as of late including his hit Epix series Godfather of Harlem, where he portrays real life gangster Bumpy Johnson. He can be seen next as Aretha Franklin’s father C.L. in the biopic Respect starring Jennifer Hudson as the Queen of Soul.

This also marks a return to Netflix as Whitaker recently starred in the holiday movie Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey. He is repped by WME and Brillstein Entertainment.

 

