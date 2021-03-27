Food Network Plans Cannabis Cooking Series ‘Chopped 420’ Competition

The Food Network is about to launch a true “high concept” television series.

Chopped 420 is a spin-off of the popular Chopped series, in which four chefs battle it out through appetizer, main course and dessert stages using picnic baskets filled with challenging foods. As the name of the new series suggests, it will explore cannabis cookery as a basket element.

The host will be comedian Ron Funches, and judges include chefs Esther Choi, Luke Reyes and Sam Talbot; drag performer and cannabis activist Laganja Estranja, and comedian Tacarra Williams. The show will start streaming on discovery+ on April 20, the annual holiday by those who indulge celebrating the best time of day to fire one up.

The new series will mark the “first time in Chopped history” that chefs will “utilize cannabis to enhance their dishes,” says Food Network president Courtney White. “Viewers are in for a wild ride.”

Contestants will vie for a $10,000 grand prize on Chopped 420.

It should be noted that the use and possession of cannabis is illegal under federal law for any purpose. However, at the state level, policies vary greatly, with 16 decriminalizing it, and 36 states making it legal for medical purposes.