Focus Features Sets Fall Release For Kenneth Branagh’s ‘Belfast’

Focus Features will be releasing Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast on November 12.

Outlander‘s Caitriona Balfe stars with Judi Dench, Jamie Dornan, Ciaran Hinds and 10-year-old Jude Hill in the pic, a poignant story of love, laughter and loss in one boy’s childhood, amid the music and social tumult of the late 1960s.

Dornan and Balfe play a passionate working-class couple caught up in the mayhem, with Dench and Hinds as sharp-witted grandparents.

Branagh, Laura Berwick, Becca Kovacik and Tamar Thomas produces.

The movie will share the marquee on that Veterans Day weekend with Sony’s Ghostbusters: Afterlife.

Focus received seven Oscar nominations on Monday, five for Promising Young Woman including Best Picture.