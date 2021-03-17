You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

National CineMedia Expands Advertising To Cash Machines At 3,500 7-Eleven Stores In Pact With ATM.TV

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Disneyland To Reopen On April 30 At Limited Capacity
Read the full story

Focus Features Sets Fall Release For Kenneth Branagh’s ‘Belfast’

Kenneth Branagh
JOHAN PERSSON

Focus Features will be releasing Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast on November 12.

Outlander‘s Caitriona Balfe stars with Judi Dench, Jamie Dornan, Ciaran Hinds and 10-year-old Jude Hill in the pic, a poignant story of love, laughter and loss in one boy’s childhood, amid the music and social tumult of the late 1960s.

Dornan and Balfe play a passionate working-class couple caught up in the mayhem, with Dench and Hinds as sharp-witted grandparents.

Branagh, Laura Berwick, Becca Kovacik and Tamar Thomas produces.

The movie will share the marquee on that Veterans Day weekend with Sony’s Ghostbusters: Afterlife.

Focus received seven Oscar nominations on Monday—among them, five for Promising Young Woman, including Best Picture.

Read More About:

1 Comment

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2021 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

Must Read Stories

ad