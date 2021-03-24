MGM Nearing Deal For North American & Key Int’l Rights To Zach Braff’s ‘Good Person’ With Florence Pugh & Morgan Freeman

EXCLUSIVE: MGM is in advanced negotiations for a multi-territory pre-buy of writer-director Zach Braff’s feature A Good Person, we can reveal.

The multimillion-dollar deal for the Florence Pugh and Morgan Freeman starrer will cover North America and a host of international markets including Latin America, Scandinavia, Russia, Eastern Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong, India, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, and a few additional territories.

A Good Person will follow Allison (played by Oscar-nominee Pugh) whose life falls apart following her involvement in a fatal accident. In the following years, it is the unlikely relationship she forms with her would-be father-in-law (played by Oscar-winner Freeman) that helps her live a life worth living.

Pic is expected to start production this fall.

The multi-territory pact will reunite Braff and MGM’s Film Group President Pamela Abdy, who worked together on the actor-director’s feature directorial debut Garden State. The film will be released stateside via MGM’s joint distribution and marketing label United Artists Releasing.

CAA Media Finance, which arranged financing for the film, handled domestic distribution rights, with Rocket Science representing international sales.

The project reunites Braff with screen icon Freeman after they collaborated four years ago on Warner Bros remake Going In Style, which took $85M at the global box office. Braff most recently directed on Apple hit Ted Lasso.

Se7en and Million Dollar Baby star Freeman is in post on action-comedy The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard. In-demand actress Pugh is coming off Little Women and Midsommar and has a string of buzz projects coming up including Disney+’s Hawkeye series, Marvel’s Black Widow and Olivia Wilde’s New Line thriller Don’t Worry Darling.

Braff is represented by CAA and Management 360 and attorney Ken Richman at Hansen Jacobson.