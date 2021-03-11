‘Fisherman’s Friends’ Producers Ink UK Distribution Deal With EFD, Covers ‘Fisherman’s’ Sequel, Captain Tom Moore Biopic & More

Indie production company Flying Fish, the newly-launched joint venture from the writers and producers of Fisherman’s Friends, has signed a three-year, multi-picture distribution deal with theatrical releaser Entertainment Film Distributors (EFD).

Flying Fish has been set up by Fred Films’ James Spring and filmmakers Nick Moorcroft and Meg Leonard, whose comedy hit Fisherman’s Friends grossed $10M at the UK box office via EFD, as well as Finding Your Feet, which took close to $8M and was also released by EFD.

The deal will cover upcoming titles including a Fisherman’s Friends sequel, currently in pre-production, and the recently announced untitled biopic Captain Sir Tom Moore. Moorcroft and Leonard are co-writing original screenplays for both films. The company is also collaborating with Roy Williams on biopic Levi Roots.

“We are thrilled to have found a home at EFD. Not only is Nigel Green one of the most successful independent film distributors in the world, he is a true champion of British independent film. We look forward to working with him and his passionate and talented team over the coming years to bring a wide range of commercial audience facing films to cinemas,” said Spring, Moorcroft and Leonard of Flying Fish.

“We are delighted to be working again with the hugely talented and creative Nick Moorcroft and Meg Leonard and leading British producer James Spring. Our collaboration on the St. Trinian’s films and Fisherman’s Friends were not only box office successes but amongst the most enjoyable experiences we have ever had due to the enthusiasm, commitment and professionalism of all those involved. We are extremely pleased that we will be working with them again on these new projects,” said Nigel Green of EFD.