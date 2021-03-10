ITV Drops First Look At ‘The Ipcress File’; BBC Studios Inhales BBC Kids Production; Fox Nation Boards ‘A Year On Planet Earth’ — Global Briefs

ITV Drops First Look At ‘The Ipcress File’

ITV has offered the first look at The Ipcress File, its adaptation of Len Deighton’s spy novel, which inspired the 1965 Michael Caine film of the same name. Penned by BAFTA-winning Trainspotting writer John Hodge, the cast is led by Gangs Of London and Peaky Blinders star Joe Cole, alongside Bohemian Rhapsody actress Lucy Boynton, and The Night Manager’s Tom Hollander. The Ipcress File is the first major project housed at Will Clarke and Andy Mayson’s Altitude Television, a production arm of the British film and TV company Altitude Media Group. Filming is underway and other cast include Ashley Thomas (NYPD Blue), Joshua James (Industry), David Dencik (McMafia), and Tom Vaughan-Lawlor (Dublin Murders).

BBC Studios Inhales BBC Kids

BBC Studios has announced that BBC Children’s Production will become part of the commercial arm. The public service division is behind shows including Blue Peter and My Mum Tracy Beaker, and under BBC Studios, it will be able to pitch its shows to broadcasters and streamers around the world. BBC Global News will also be folded into BBC Studios. BBC director general Tim Davie said the moves were part of plans to grow commercial income. “The BBC’s commercial activity will become even more important in future as we expand commercial disciplines to new areas, such as children’s production, and – despite a challenging market – seek to achieve the highest possible return from all our assets. This enhances value for licence fee payers and boosts the wider creative economy,” he said.

Fox Nation Boards ‘A Year On Planet Earth’

Fox Nation, Fox News Media’s streaming service in the U.S. and Germany’s ARD have joined ITV in co-producing Plimsoll Productions’ natural history series A Year on Planet Earth. ITV Studios brokered the deals for the show, which is narrated by Stephen Fry and draws on the most spellbinding and dramatic stories from all corners of the globe. It is billed as a new narrative approach, showcasing the many wonders of the world, revealing the incredible ways in which all life is connected and how massive natural events affect the lives of individual animals.