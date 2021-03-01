Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Netflix Swoops On Liam Neeson Action Pic ‘The Ice Road’ In Record $18M EFM Domestic Deal

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Netflix Swoops On Liam Neeson Action Pic 'The Ice Road' In Record EFM Domestic Deal
Read the full story

First Look At $15M Historical Drama ‘The Lady Of Heaven’ – EFM

'The Lady Of Heaven’
'The Lady Of Heaven’ Hannibal Media

EXCLUSIVE: Here’s a first image from The Lady of Heaven, Eli King’s historical drama chronicling two interviewing storylines set centuries apart: A young Iraqi child’s journey amidst a battle-scarred country to learn the power of patience, and the historical tale of Lady Fatima.

The $15M movie stars Ray Fearon, Christopher Sciueref, Mark Anthony Brighton, Denise Black, Lucas Bond, Sami Karim, Albane Courtois, Matthew Brenher, Chris Jarman, Yasmin Mwanza, Dimitri Andreas and Oscar Garland. It is produced by Matthew Kuipers and Enlightened Kingdom, and executive produced by Richard Rionda Del Castro, Irakli Chikvaidze and Abdul Malik Shlibak. Oscar winner John Stephenson was as creative consultant.

Hannibal Media will be handling worldwide rights at the virtual European Film Market this week.

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2021 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

Must Read Stories

ad