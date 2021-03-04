‘Firefly Lane’ Tops Nielsen U.S. Weekly Streaming Rankings, With ‘WandaVision’ Gaining More Ground

Firefly Lane topped Nielsen’s U.S. streaming rankings for the week of February 1 to 7, with WandaVision recording its best week yet in terms of total viewing.

With 1.3 billion total minutes of viewing for its 10 episodes, Firefly Lane was the only title north of the 1 billion mark for the week. Based on the novel by Kristin Hannah, the drama stars Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke. It is created and executive produced by Maggie Friedman, who is known for shows like Witches of East End.

WandaVision, on Disney+, notched a series high with 589 million of viewing across five half-hour episodes. It was the lone non-Netflix entrant in the top 10. Because of the Disney release pattern, episodes have rolled out weekly after the first two appeared at the same time on January 15. As with The Mandalorian, the release strategy has allowed the Marvel show to gradually build audience and buzz. While it ranked No. 6 among all shows, it is third on Nielsen’s list of originals, its highest showing to date.

Nielsen has recently started breaking out three separate top 10 lists covering originals, acquired fare and movies, as well as a combined list (see the overall top 10 below). Reflecting streaming in the U.S. via a TV set, the data surfaces after a lag time of two to three weeks, by arrangement with the streaming providers. The measurement firm thus far tracks only Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu and Disney+.

Bridgerton, the most-viewed Netflix scripted show of all time and a force on the Nielsen chart for the past several weeks, lost about one-third of its viewership compared with the prior week. It still held onto the No. 2 spot among all originals tracked, however.

As far as acquired fare, viewers 18 to 34 propelled Criminal Minds to the No. 2 spot, a reversal of its generally older-skewing audience in its original run on CBS, Nielsen noted. The show wound down in 2020 after 301 episodes and 15 years on the air. (A greater number of episodes obviously helps any show in Nielsen’s streaming metrics, given that cumulative minutes of viewing is the name of the game.)

Below are the top 10 overall titles, with number of episodes and total minutes of viewing. Except as noted, all titles appear on Netflix.

Firefly Lane – 10 episodes, 1.3B minutes of viewing

Criminal Minds – 301 eps., 904M min.

Grey’s Anatomy – 366 eps., 854M min.

Mariposa de Barrio – 91 eps., 759M min.

Bridgerton – 8 eps., 659M min.

Schitt’s Creek – 80 eps., 591M min.

WandaVision (Disney+) – 5 eps., 589M min.

Cocomelon – 6 eps., 564M min.

Henry Danger – 65 eps., 544 min.

NCIS – 353 eps., 528M min.