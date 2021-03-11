‘Firefly Lane’ Repeats Atop Nielsen U.S. Streaming List, With ‘The Sinner’ In Close Pursuit

Firefly Lane eked out a second straight win on Nielsen’s weekly U.S. streaming chart, but the Netflix run of USA anthology series The Sinner was close behind in third place.

The results from February 8 to 14 reflect U.S. streaming through a TV set, meaning viewing globally or on mobile devices is not counted.

Three shows were bunched at the top of the rankings (see full list below). Firefly Lane‘s 10 episodes reportedly had 1.288 billion minutes of viewing during the period, edging the four episodes of Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel. The 24 episodes of The Sinner, meanwhile, racked up 1.229 billion minutes.

Disney+ series WandaVision, whose six episodes have been released weekly since a two-episode premiere in January, came in 10th with 598 million minutes of viewing. The level of viewing was fairly flat with the prior week.

Related Story Roku Follows Quibi Deal By Slating Premiere Of Action Drama 'Cypher'

The Sinner is a noteworthy title in the newest rankings because USA parent NBCUniversal has been focused on building its own streaming service, Peacock. It recently began an exclusive deal for The Office, a show it originally produced, and has also featured other home-grown comedies Parks and Recreation and 30 Rock. Invariably, though, licensing activities from recent years are reflected in the Nielsen chart. Such is the case with other top 10 shows like Criminal Minds, iCarly and Schitt’s Creek, which originally aired on networks owned by ViacomCBS.

Originally intended as an eight-part miniseries based on Petra Hammesfahr’s 1999 novel, The Sinner got extended across three seasons, with a fourth in the works. While technically an anthology, all three seasons featured Bill Pullman in a lead detective role, with key turns by the likes of Jessica Biel, Carrie Coon and Matt Bomer.

Here are the top 10 shows, with number of episodes available and total minutes of viewing:

Firefly Lane – 10 episodes, 1.288B minutes of viewing

Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel – 4 eps., 1.286B min.

The Sinner – 24 eps., 1,229B min.

Criminal Minds – 302 eps., 948M min.

iCarly – 60 eps., 883M min.

Grey’s Anatomy – 366 eps., 867M min.

Heartland – 156 eps., 637M min.

Schitt’s Creek – 80 eps., 635M min.

Outlander – 55 eps., 611M min.

WandaVision – 6 eps., 596M min.