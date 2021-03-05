FilmSharks & Televisa’s Videocine Pact For Mexican Horror ‘Come Play With Me’

EXCLUSIVE: Sales outfit FilmSharks has signed a deal with Videocine, the Mexican company affiliated with Televisa, to represent international rights on its upcoming Spanish-language feature Come Play With Me (Juega Conmigo).

Adrian Garcia Bogliano (Late Phases) directs the supernatural horror from a screenplay by Adriana Pelusi. The plot follows Sofía, an insecure young nanny who starts her new job taking care of two problematic kids. When their parents leave her alone with the children, they become victims of a demonic entity obsessed with playing children’s games. Now Sofia will have to play the games and overcome her childhood fears in order to try to save them.

Liz Dieppa, Emilio Beltran Ulrich, Valery Sais, Alejandra Rodriguez, Octavio Hinojosa and Rocío García star. Producers are Lemonster, from Lemon Studios (Km 31).

The deal follows a previous pact for Videocine’s film El Habitante, which FilmSharks sold out.

“We are proud and happy to work again with one of Latin America’s largest and most expert media companies after previous successful results on their productions,” said FilmSharks’ CEO Guido Rud.