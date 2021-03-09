Filmmaker Jake Scott Signs With Range Media Partners

Emmy-winning and Grammy-nominated filmmaker Jake Scott has signed with Range Media Partners.

Scott is a founder of music video and creative production company Black Dog Films, and is a director at the Ridley Scott Creative Group and RSA Films. He is currently casting his next film First Ascent, which Scott Free and Sukee Chew are producing based on a script written by Colin Bannon and Mark Bomback.

Among his recent work is Kipchoge: The Last Milestone, a feature documentary about Kenyan long-distance runner Eliud Kipchoge, produced through the Ridley Scott Creative Group with Scott, Kevin Macdonald and Kai-Lu Hsiung executive producing; and a world-first geo-located music video for “Runaway Train,” reinterpreting Soul Asylum’s original song and video for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children. Featuring musical artists Jamie N Commons, Skylar Grey and Gallant, the video received over 2 billion views earning widespread media praise from Rolling Stone, People, Good Morning America, The View and CNN.

Scott’s 2019 film, American Woman, with Sienna Miller, Amy Madigan, Aaron Paul, Christina Hendricks and produced by Scott Free, made its debut at TIFF and opened in theatres to critical acclaim with many reviews citing a career-defining performance for Miller. Scott made his feature film debut with Plunkett & Macleane, the historical action comedy with Robert Carlyle, Jonny Lee Miller and Liv Tyler. He also directed Welcome to the Rileys, the 2010 drama starring Kristen Stewart, the late James Gandolfini and Academy Award-winning actress Melissa Leo.

His commercial work includes the multi award-winning Johnnie Walker “Gentlemen’s Wager” films, featuring Jude Law and Giancarlo Giannini, the Mads Mikkelsen-starring “Le Fantôme” for Ford Edge, and the famous trilogy of Budweiser Clydesdale Super Bowl commercials – “Brotherhood,” “Puppy Love” and “Lost Dog” – which won the coveted No. 1 spot on USA Today’s Super Bowl Ad Meter for three consecutive years. Scott also directed Nike’s EMMY Award-winning commercial, “Move.” Jake gained early directorial prominence with REM’s “Everybody Hurts.” The video won multiple MTV awards, was honored with a Grammy nomination and inducted in the MVPA Hall of Fame in 2005. Other promos include work for artists such as U2, No Doubt, Radiohead, Smashing Pumpkins, The Strokes and The Rolling Stones.

In addition to Range, he is represented by Management 360.