‘Fences’ Star Jovan Adepo Joins Ensemble Of Damien Chazelle’s ‘Babylon’ At Paramount

EXCLUSIVE: Jovan Adepo is set to join Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt in Paramount Pictures Period Hollywood drama Babylon, with La La Land’s Damien Chazelle writing and directing. Olivia Hamilton, Matt Plouffe, and Marc Platt will produce. Tobey Maguire, Helen Estabrook and Adam Siegel will executive produce.

The film is is an ensemble pic set in late 1920s Hollywood. It is unknown who Adepo will be playing. Paramount acquired the worldwide rights at the end of 2019 but the pandemic forced production to push but the plan is now to get things under way this spring. The film is set to premiere on Christmas 2022, with plans for a full-on award season push.

Paramount and Adepo have a strong relationship going back to when the studio and Denzel Washington handpicked him to play his son in Washington’s adaptation of Fences. The studio was so impressed Adepo was then tapped to star in J.J. Abrams produced World War II zombie thriller Overlord.

Adepo has been busy over the past couple years, starting with his Emmy nominated role in HBO’s Watchmen. He was also recently seen in CBS’ The Stand and Netflix’s When They See Us. On the film side he recently finished production on the FilmNation pic Misanthrope.

He is repped by WME and Powerline Entertainment.