‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Showrunners & Stars Tease Virginia’s “Potent” Evolution In Season 6’s “Thrilling” Back Half — WonderCon@Home

At WonderCon@Home on Saturday, Fear the Walking Dead showrunners Ian Goldberg and Andrew Chambliss debuted a new clip from the second half of Season 6, teasing what’s to come on the zombie drama.

In conversation with actors Lennie James, Colman Domingo and Jenna Elfman, Goldberg noted that villainous zombie apocalypse survivor Virginia (Colby Minifie) will continue to evolve in exciting ways, becoming all the more threatening, as an antagonist to the series’ leads, by the moment.

“This season, as much as it’s been a test for all, of how our characters are changing within Virginia’s communities, it’s also a sense of how Virginia is being tested because things have not exactly gone her way. We’ve been seeing Virginia tested in a lot of ways,” the EP said. “You see someone who, when we first introduced her, was so confident. Now, the walls are starting to close in around her, and she’s becoming more erratic and more desperate. We’re seeing she’s becoming more and more potent.”

With Virginia’s beloved sister Dakota (Zoe Colletti) in the wind, she will continue to be “back on her heels,” said Chambliss, in a way that she’s not used to. “She’s cornered and she’s kind of like a wounded animal,” he added. “So there’s going to be lots of unexpected stuff coming from her.”

But as Elfman (who plays June Dorie) explained to moderator Tara Bennett of SyFy Wire, Virginia is far from the only character who finds herself changed, throughout the final episodes of Season 6. “I’m so excited about the back half…because the entire thing gets extremely potent for every character. Every character is going to be hit by impacts of life that truly change them, that will launch us into Season 7, in a way that catapults the story,” the actress said. ” It’s more change than any of these characters have gone through on Fear yet, which I think is thrilling.”

Created by Dave Erickson and Robert Kirkman, the Walking Dead spin-off follows two Los Angeles families as they fight for their survival, following an undead apocalypse. The show returns for the second half of its sixth season on April 11.

For a look at Virginia’s upcoming evolution, check out the clip above.