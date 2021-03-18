‘Fargo’ Season 5: Creator Noah Hawley Says “I’ll Get To It In The Next Year” – SXSW

During a virtual SXSW chat, Fargo creator Noah Hawley says there is definitely a season 5 in store; he just doesn’t know what it will be yet.

“It will happen, but I’m not in a place where I’m writing on that yet, but I’m definitely excited to do one on some level,” said Hawley in a conversation with series actor Andrew Bird. “I have to store up ten hours of what there is to say, so I have my notepad and keep writings things down.” Bird played undertaker Thurman Smutny and the father of young Ethelrida Pearl, who narrates season four.

“I’ll get to it in the next year,” said Hawley on breaking season 5 of the FX series.

Bird asked Hawley whether he intentionally drops Easter eggs and “reverse engineers” his way into a season, i.e. season 4 tells the story of young Mike Milligan, who starred in an older version in season 2 as played by Bokeem Woodbine.

Hawley’s response is that he enjoys how he’s created a Midwest region criminal world that spans the years of 1950-2008, a universe which he can draw from.

Season 4, set in Kansas City 1950, follows the rivalry between two criminal families, one African American and headed by Chris Rock, and the other Italian, led by Jason Schwartzman. One quirky, intriguing detail about this mob world is that the city’s warring families would trade sons and with the rival family caring for them, a method intended to keep the peace.