LA-Based Production Outfit Fandomodo Hires Director Of Development, Europe & UK

EXCLUSIVE: Fledgling LA-based production outfit Fandomodo Films has hired Aishah Roberts as the company’s Director of Film Development, Europe & UK.
Roberts, who starts this week and is based in Europe, will be responsible for development of Europe and UK-based film projects. The former actress set up film and TV production company Pyramid Four last year.
Fandomodo’s slate includes the Untitled Brig Owens Story, a feature that will recount the story of NFL players Brig Owens and Jerry Smith during the Civil Rights era. Written by Tommy Oliver (The Perfect Guy), the film will feature Joel Kinnaman (Hanna) as Smith, and is being produced by Anthony Kaan and Tommy Oliver.
The film is set at the height of the civil rights movement between the mid-1960s and mid-1970s. Smith was secretly gay — a fact he kept hidden until his death from AIDS in 1986 — and Owens faced constant challenges and bigotry as a Black man while attending law school. Through it all, the men formed a close bond to always be there for each other regardless of differences or obstacles.
“We’re thrilled that Aishah is joining our team,” said Anthony Kaan, Fandomodo Films CEO. “She’s the person you want with you in the foxhole, smart as nails, strategic, and driven. Her deep relationships in Europe will be key to Fandomodo’s growth over the next two years.”
