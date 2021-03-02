LA-Based Production Outfit Fandomodo Hires Director Of Development, Europe & UK

EXCLUSIVE: Fledgling LA-based production outfit Fandomodo Films has hired Aishah Roberts as the company’s Director of Film Development, Europe & UK.

Roberts, who starts this week and is based in Europe, will be responsible for development of Europe and UK-based film projects. The former actress set up film and TV production company Pyramid Four last year.

Fandomodo’s slate includes the Untitled Brig Owens Story , a feature that will recount the story of NFL players Brig Owens and Jerry Smith during the Civil Rights era. Written by Tommy Oliver ( The Perfect Guy), th e film will feature Joel Kinn a man ( Hanna ) as Smith, and is being produced by Anthony Kaan and Tommy Oliver .

The film is set at the height of the civil rights movement between the mid-1960s and mid-1970s. Smith was secretly gay — a fact he kept hidden until his death from AIDS in 1986 — and Owens faced constant challenges and bigotry as a Black man while attending law school. Through it all, the men formed a close bond to always be there for each other regardless of differences or obstacles.