Famke Janssen Joins ‘Long Slow Exhale’ Basketball Drama Series At Spectrum Originals

EXCLUSIVE: Famke Janssen (When They See Us) is set to recur opposite Rose Rollins, Josh Lucas and Jeff Schine in Long Slow Exhale, Spectrum Originals’ upcoming drama series from L.A. Finest‘s Pam Veasey, Anton Cropper and John Dove and Paramount TV Studios. After a nine-month exclusive run on Spectrum, the series will air with a second window on BET.

Created by Veasey and to be directed by Cropper, Long Slow Exhale follows J.C. Abernathy (Rollins), the successful head coach of a competitive women’s college basketball team who finds herself in the middle of a potentially career shattering sexual abuse scandal. Sorting through the secrets to unravel the truth, she is forced to make decisions that will affect her, her family and the young female athletes who depend on her.

Janssen will play Dr. Melinda Barrington, Chancellor of the University.

Veasey, who serves as showrunner, executive produces with Cropper, Bruna Papandrea and Casey Haver for Made Up Stories and Dove.

Janssen recently wrapped the feature Dangerous alongside Mel Gibson and Scott Eastwood. She also has coming out Redeeming Love for director, DJ Caruso. She was recently seen starring in Ava Duvernay’s BAFTA-winning series When They See Us on Netflix and on the BBC and Peacock in The Capture opposite Holliday Grainger and Ron Perlman. Janssen can next be seen in feature The Vault opposite Freddie Highmore. She’s repped by LINK Entertainment, The Artists Partnership and APA.