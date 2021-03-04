‘FallonVision’: Watch Jimmy Fallon And Elizabeth Olsen Trip Through ‘Tonight’ Shows Past

Jimmy Fallon and WandaVision star Elizabeth Olsen took a trip through Tonight Shows past in a tribute parody of the actress’ Disney+ Marvel Comics series. As the pair shared a Zoom-style split screen, Tonight became unstuck in time, flashing back to a boozy, black and white ’50s vintage, a late ’60s-early ’70s groovy, smoky, wide-lapeled Carson vibe, a floppy-haired ’90s take with Tipper Gore jokes and finally to, well, no spoilers.

The “FallonVision” bit, complete with era-correct graphics and sets, makes good use of the unsettling, something’s-wrong-here mood of WandaVision as Olsen becomes increasingly aware that things are not quite right.

“Jimmy, you have to stop,” she finally implores. “We all want Covid to be over but you can’t keep running.”

The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. on NBC.

Check out “FallonVision” above.