‘The Falcon And The Winter Soldier’: Marvel Boss Kevin Feige On Possible Season 2 “Ideas”; Anthony Mackie Teases ‘Black Widow’ Spinoff

With the intense fever spurred by Disney+/Marvel’s WandaVision and the anticipation of Friday’s debut of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Marvel Studios President and Chief Creative Officer Kevin Feige was asked again today at the press conference for the new series whether a season 2 is already in the works.

“We get asked (that question) much more in television, because people expect it to be like what they know before: Where’s season 2?” said Feige today, “We approached it like the movies: We better make this great, because we won’t be able to do another one.”

As far as a season 2 goes, Feige simply said “If we’re able to do another one, there’s certainly ideas,” however continued to emphasize the gameplan that he’s already laid out which is like WandaVision, which will continue its storyline into the feature sequel Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the Marvel Disney+ series and movies

will go back and forth” between each other.

Similar to WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier takes place post 2019’s Avengers: Endgame. Captain America has died, and Anthony Mackie’s Falcon is pondering about taking up the shield while teaming with his buddy Bucky Barnes aka Winter Soldier, played by Sebastian Stan. Series director and EP Kari Skogland explained that such movies as the David Lean canon and Midnight Cowboy were influences while for head scribe and EP Malcolm Spellman, his inspirations for the series drew from buddy cop movies like 48 Hours, Rush Hour and the Bad Boys franchise.

“From the beginning, we were making a six hour film,” said Skogland about the six-episode series.

The director explained that when the series was shutdown due to Covid, “We went straight into post production and continued editing.”

“While the world was changing, we were able to sharpen our focus. When we went back, we knew what we were going through. It didn’t change anything (plotwise), it just helped us focus,” added Skogland.

Spellman explained that in the post Thanos world of Avengers: Endgame, “Every villain will tell you that they’re a hero. Heroes are responding to that in their personal lives.”

Says Stan about the post-Endgame world of Winter Soldier, “The consequences of Steve missing, has thrown them (Falcon and Winter Soldier) into opposite corners in terms of facing their lives and their demons. They got different things they’re facing, but they’re in similar places in terms of the questions that are asked.”

Why is Mackie’s Sam Wilson so hesitant to take up Captain America’s shield?

Essentially Captain America’s death leaves behind big shoes to fill.

“That’s why he says at the end of Endgame, it feels like someone’s else’s” says Mackie regarding the shield.

Marvel

“He was a fan just like everyone else,” the actor continued, “Sam Wilson was a regular guy who just won the lottery because Black Widow knocked on his door and needed a place to hide.”

Then in a blatant tease, Mackie blurted out today:

“He fell in love, and was hoping to have a spinoff with Black Widow.”

Sounds like we just have to wait for that Black Widow end credits sequence.

If the Marvel timeline stays on track, Black Widow will hit theaters on May 7, while the last episode for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will be on April 23. Black Widow died in Endgame, so if there’s a spinoff series, it would have to take place in the events pre-Endgame. That is, unless, Black Widow is somehow resurrected.