Facebook Watch Orders 20 More Weeks Of Steve Harvey’s Talk Show

EXCLUSIVE: We’ll soon be seeing more of Steve Harvey on . The digital platform has ordered 20 more weeks of his popular talk show Steve on Watch, from Harvey’s East 112 and Endeavor Content’s Film 45, for premiere later this year.

The series also is set to return to taping in front of a live audience where local guidelines allow. The most recent season was filmed at Harvey’s home in a specially constructed studio to adapt to filming during the Covid-19 pandemic. The production featured a live virtual audience streaming in from all over the country, interacting with Harvey throughout the show. Harvey interviewed guests, such as Kandi Burress, in his driveway with a live audience.

“I’m looking forward to the next season of Steve on Watch,” said Harvey. “Connection has played an important role in our lives over the past year and Facebook Watch is a great place to share stories and connect with fans on a global level. No show is ever the same and nothing makes me happier than sharing my take on things.”



Steve On Watch features Harvey giving his hilarious and insightful take “on the everyday issues affecting his audience” along with interviews of film, TV and music stars. Previous season guests include Gabrielle Union, Stephen Curry, Keenan Thompson, Kandi Burress, Jack Black and more.

The show has been a huge success for the digital platform. More than 55 million people watched Steve on Watch in 2020 (with a minimum of one minute of viewing), according to Facebook.

Harvey executive produces with Brandon Williams, Christel Sice, Michael Antinoro and Ianthe Jones, who also serves as showrunner.

Harvey and East 112 are repped by WME and Ziffren Brittenham.