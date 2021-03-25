Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg To Congress: Blame Trump, Not Big Tech, For Jan. 6 Capitol Attack

chief Mark Zuckerberg told lawmakers Thursday that big tech shouldn’t be blamed for an overheated media and political climate and polarization in the nation that existed long before social media platforms.

“We did our part to secure the integrity of our election. Then President Trump gave a speech” contesting the election results and urging people to fight, he said, referring to a rally preceding the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol where five people died. “I believe that the former president should be responsible for his words and the people who broke the law should be responsible for their actions.”

“The country is deeply divided right now and that is not something that tech alone can fix,” he told the Senate Energy and Commerce Committee.

Zuckerberg is appearing with CEO Jack Dorsey and Sundar Pichai, chief executive of Google parent Alphabet.

Lawmakers berated the trio of platforms for misinformation or disinformation on politics, Covid and vaccines, and for putting profit above the public good. They raised concerns over censorship, teen depression and data privacy. The discussion was rooted in potential changes to Section 230, a decades old law that gives social media platforms sweeping legal immunity for content that’s posted. Some pols — Trump had been first in line — want to eliminate or reform it.

Zuckerberg reiterated that he supports tweaking the reg for more transparency and accountability, at least for large platforms. Pichai also appeared generally amenable. Dorsey was dubious. He said changes would be difficult and “may incentive the wrong things.” Section 230 allows platforms to moderate content and suggested advertisers won’t support platforms without that — reminding the assembled that the companies are businesses.

Lawmakers claimed the business model itself is the problem. That it incentivizes controversy to increase engagement and fuel advertising.

“They are not just mere bystanders and have failed to meaningfully change,” said Chairman Frank Pallone (D-NJ). The companies “routinely make minor changes to their policies in response to the public relations crisis of the day but the underlying problems remain.”

The companies “will not take the aggressive action they need to take” and “fines have simply become the cost of doing business.”

The execs ticked off all the fact checking they do, all the millions of posts that have been remove or tagged. Platforms can remove content completely and thoroughly when they must. An anti-sex trafficking law passed in 2018 was the first real reform to Section 230, removing legal immunity for content dealing with that, and it disappeared immediately.

The exchanges grew a bit testy as the execs declined to give ‘yes’ or ‘no’ answers to a range of questions, like whether they think their platforms play a role in spreading disinformation or inciting violence.

“This is irritating to a lot of us. No one seems to know the word yes or no,” said Re[. Anna Eshoo (D-CA).

“These are nuanced issues,” Zuckerberg said.

More coming as hearing progresses…