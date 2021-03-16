Skip to main content
Mob Drama ‘The Birthday Cake’, With Ewan McGregor, Shiloh Fernadez, Val Kilmer & Lorraine Bracco, Gets UK & Aus Deals

Ewan McGregor
Chris Chapman

EXCLUSIVE: Signature Entertainment has acquired mob crime-drama The Birthday Cake for UK-Ireland and Australia/New Zealand.

Starring in the feature are Ewan McGregor (Trainspotting), Val Kilmer (Heat), William Fichtner (Black Hawk Down), Luis Guzmán (Traffic), Emory Cohen (The Place Beyond the Pines), Aldis Hodge (The Invisible Man), Penn Badgley (You), Ashley Benson (Spring Breakers), Lorraine Bracco (Goodfellas) and Shiloh Fernandez (Evil Dead).

Currently in post-production, the film heralds from first-time feature director Jim Giannopoulos, whose past work includes music video collaborations with A$AP, Miley Cyrus and Kid Cudi.

The Birthday Cake follows Giovanni (Fernandez) who, on the 10th anniversary of his father’s death, reluctantly accepts the task of bringing a cake to the home of his uncle, a mob boss, for a celebration. Just two hours into the night, Gio’s life is forever changed after witnessing a murder and learning the truth about what happened to his late father.

The deal was negotiated between Signature Entertainment’s Marc Goldberg and Endeavor Content.

Prolific UK distributor Signature is lining up a late 2021 release in UK-Ireland and Australia/New Zealand.

