Politico’s Eugene Daniels Joins MSNBC As A Contributor

Eugene Daniels, the co-author of Politico’s daily newsletter Playbook, is joining MSNBC as a contributor.

Daniels also recently signed with WME Entertainment for representation in all areas.

The announcement was made on Wednesday Nicolle Wallace as Daniels appeared on her show to talk about Republican efforts to pass more restrictive voting laws across the country.

Daniels became co-author of Playbook in January, along with Rachael Bade, Ryan Lizza and Tara Palmeri. He also serves as a White House correspondent, with a special focus on Kamala Harris, First Lady Jill Biden, Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff and emerging power players in Washington. He’s the first Black co-author of the influential newsletter and the first out LGBTQ+ person, and has a frequent presence on Politico Video. He also moderated Politico’s Confronting Inequality Town Hall series that examined inequities in areas such as policing, housing, healthcare, education and employment.

Daniels joined Politico in 2018, covering the midterms, the Democratic presidential primary and the general election. Before that, he covered the 2016 primary, general election and national politics as a political reporter at Newsy, and began his career at a local TV station in Colorado Springs.

A number of past MSNBC contributors have gone on to anchor their own shows, most recently Tiffany Cross and Jonathan Capehart. Rachel Maddow and Lawrence O’Donnell also are among those who got their start at the network as commentators and analysts.