Eros STX & Amazon Prime Video Strike Lucrative Movie Deal For Nordic Countries

EXCLUSIVE: Eros STX and Amazon Prime Video have closed a multi-year first window output deal in the Nordics effective immediately.

The lucrative movie deal expands on the existing multi-territory output partnership the two companies struck in the UK, France and Italy in 2020.

SF Studios will continue to manage the theatrical release of the majority of STX films in the Nordics with Amazon Prime Video on board for Pay1 movie deals across the region in Sweden, Denmark, Norway and Finland. As we recently revealed, SF Studios and STX have extended their longstanding output deal, first struck in 2015.

As part of the multi-year Amazon deal, Prime Video subscribers in the territory will have exclusive access to STXinternational’s slate, including premiering on the service in 2021, The Mauritanian (pictured) starring Jodie Foster, Tahar Rahim, Benedict Cumberbatch and Shailene Woodley.

Launching later after theatrical release, will be Guy Ritchie’s upcoming untitled spy thriller led by Jason Statham, Hugh Grant, Aubrey Plaza and Josh Hartnett, the aerial war epic Devotion from Black Label Media, action-thriller Cop Shop starring Gerard Butler, thriller I Care A Lot with Rosamund Pike from Black Bear Pictures and female comedy Queenpins starring Kristen Bell and Kirby Howell-Baptiste.

“We made a strategic decision in January 2020 to maximize the potential for our film titles across Europe with our friends at Amazon,” said John Friedberg, President of STXinternational. “The success of that alliance allows us to significantly expand our production and acquisitions slate and bring the very best in top-quality filmed entertainment to the marketplace. Adding Nordics is an exciting next step and with so many changes taking place across the distribution landscape, partnerships such as this are essential in allowing us to continue to deliver a consistent volume of commercial titles to our partners around the world.”

“Movies are extremely popular with Amazon Prime Video customers worldwide and we’re delighted to extend our relationship with STX, making their film slate available exclusively to Prime Video customers in the Nordics as we increase our investment in the region,” said Martin Backlund, Head of Content UK & Nordics, Amazon Prime Video. “STX has a great track record of delivering star-studded, entertaining films and we know our customers in the Nordics will love these movies.”