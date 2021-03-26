Eric Stonestreet To Host Unscripted Competition Series ‘Domino Masters’ For Fox

EXCLUSIVE: Fox is building on its success in Lego with a new knock-em-down competition series featuring dominos.

The network has ordered Domino Masters from its own nascent production studio Fox Alternative Entertainment. The series will premiere in the 2021-22 season.

Domino Masters feature teams of domino enthusiasts facing off in a domino toppling and chain reaction tournament. Throughout the competition, Modern Family star Stonestreet, alongside the judges, will encourage the domino aficionados, introduce challenges and put the creations to the test until one team is crowned the Domino Master.

Think of it like a series of Rube Goldberg machines with chain reaction happening all over set.

It is Stonestreet’s latest non-scripted entertainment series. The Emmy-winning actor previously hosted ABC’s The Toy Box and appeared as a guest judge on NBC’s America’s Got Talent.

Domino Masters comes on the back of Lego Masters, the Will Arnett-hosted competition series from Endemol Shine North America that has been greenlit for a second season.

After its linear airing, the series will air on Fox’s AVOD platform Tubi.

The series is produced by Fox Alternative Entertainment, the Allison Wallach-run in-house studio division that is behind Fox’s hit The Masked Singer as well as spinoff The Masked Dancer, fellow Korean format I Can See Your Voice, Name That Tune and Cherries Wild. It is being exec produced by Gail Berman, Danny Schrader and Hend Baghdady.

“Over the past year, fans of dominoes and chain reaction games took their creativity and passion to social media platforms, with outrageous and extraordinary displays, reimagining these classic games and introducing them to a whole new audience,” said Rob Wade, President, Alternative Entertainment and Specials, Fox Entertainment. “Domino Masters will take this passion to a whole new level in a truly original format. And Eric is the perfect host to harness the fun and excitement, as viewers witness true artists creating some of the most innovative domino topples ever envisioned.”