Eric Green, Sunny Jenkins And Wally Hasselbring Launch New Communications Agency The Right Now

Veteran communications executives, Eric Green and Sunny Jenkins, powered by head creative, Wally Hasselbring, launch The Right Now. Jenkins is set to lead the Brand division with Green heading Entertainment and Hasselbring overeeing the Creative and Digital teams.

Their leadership team also includes Jessel Taank and Britt Joe and will service Lifestyle, Entertainment and Talent brands with fully integrated, creative strategies.

The Right Now will provide clients cross-functional expertise – bringing brands into the entertainment and talent spaces and vice versa. The agency is built around guiding principles to make the world a better, more inclusive and civically-minded place and seeks opportunities that expand beyond traditional offerings to include corporate social responsibility initiatives.

The Right Now launches with a strong roster of clients including HBO Max, FOX Entertainment’s streaming service Tubi, Thunder Studios, international best-selling writers Bradley Hope and Tom Wright’s production company Project Brazen, among others.

The agency has also formed a strategic partnership with Sam Srinivasan’s Sechel Public Relations to round out talent and entertainment offerings.