Anton Launches Sales On Eric Cantona Pic ‘Magic 7’ From ‘The Intouchables’ & ‘The Death Of Stalin’ Producer — Filmart

EXCLUSIVE: Euro producer and sales firm Anton is launching world sales on completed Eric Cantona movie Magic 7 from Heartbreaker, The Intouchables and The Death Of Stalin producer Nicolas Duval Adassovsky of Quad Productions.

The family film will see former Manchester United legend Cantona playing ‘Eric’, a former football star and now coach for a Chinese league team, who ends up in a small village after being falsely accused of corruption. When a young boy saves him from near death in the desert he requests that in exchange Eric coaches the local team. At first only preoccupied by saving his reputation, Eric slowly comes around and rediscovers his passion for football thanks to the young players whom he guides to a junior cup final.

Steve Weiz directs the Mandarin-language movie (with English subtitles), which also stars Chinese actress Jingjing Qu, known for box office smash The Wandering Earth.

Chinese partners on the under-the-radar project are Eagle Media, Mokexing and Maoyan.

Elizabeth and Looking For Eric actor Cantona last starred in a feature three years ago, Toronto Film Festival drama Ulysses & Mona. Magic 7 marks one of the Frenchman’s few films about football.

Anton will be selling the film during this week’s Hong Kong International Film & TV market (Filmart). As we revealed last month, the company’s recent sales titles also include Eddie Marsan dystopian sci-fi Vesper Seeds.

