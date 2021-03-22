‘Epic’: Eleanor Fanyinka To Star In ABC’s Fairytale Drama Pilot From ‘Once Upon A Time’ Creators

EXCLUSIVE: Eleanor Fanyinka (Holby City, Sandman) has been cast as a lead in ABC’s drama pilot Epic. From the creators of Once Upon a Time, Adam Horowitz and Edward Kitsis, Epic is described as a romantic anthology series that reinvents fairy tales for a new audience.

Fanyinka, the first actor cast in the project, will play The Seer, a mysterious and playful figure who can lead you down the path of true love.

Epic was written by former Once Upon a Time scribe Brigitte Hales, who executive produces with Horowitz and Kitsis. ABC Signature is the studio.

Fanyinka recently completed an arc as Rachel on Netflix’s upcoming series Sandman, an adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s popular comic books. She was a series regular on BBC’s Holby City and guest-starred/recurred on ITV’s Endeavour and Midsomer Murders, BBC’s Shakespeare and Hathaway and Death In Paradise, and Channel’ 4’s Pure. She is repped by Stephanie Moy at Elevate Entertainment, Lorna Fallowfield at United Agents in the UK and Daniel Passman at Gang, Tyre, Ramer.