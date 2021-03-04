Entertainment Squad Acquires ‘Paper Spiders’; AAFCA Teams With Alliance Of Women Directors For Women’s History Month Celebration – Film Briefs

Entertainment Squad has picked up the North American rights to Paper Spiders, a comedy-drama from director by Inon Shampanier. Lili Taylor, Stefania LaVie Owen, Ian Nelson and Peyton List star in the indie film, which will be released in select theaters on Mother’s Day weekend and will be available to rent and own on North American digital HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms starting on May 7. Written by Shampanier and Natalie Shampanier, the plot follows a high school senior whose life turns upside down as her mother’s paranoid delusions spiral out of control.

Producers are Idiot Savant Pictures’ Anne Clements and the late Ash Christian of Cranium Entertainment who passed away last year. Cercamon is selling foreign rights at the current European Film Market.

“We are thrilled to share this film, which features outstanding performances from Lili Taylor and Stefania LaVie Owen as a mother-daughter grappling with mental illness,” said Shampanier. “The film was a true labor of love for the entire crew and cast, including the wonderful Peyton List, Ian Nelson, Max Casella, David Rasche, Michael Cyril Creighton and Tom Papa. We are deeply grateful for the continued support of NAMI – the National Alliance on Mental Illness.”

Said Entertainment Squad CEO Shaked Berenson, “Paper Spiders shines a light on the challenges of coping with mental illness. After a year in isolation, people want to go out and enjoy shared experiences in theaters. Paper Spiders provides both light entertainment, and the forum to discuss these important issues. In perfect timing for Mother’s Day and Mental Health Awareness Month, we are honored to bring this important movie to the big screen, and to audience everywhere on demand.”

The African American Film Critics Association has teamed with the Alliance of Women Directors for a Women’s History Month celebration spotlighting of Black women directors including Mr. Soul! helmer Melissa Haizlip and Miss Juneteenth‘s Channing Godfrey Peoples.

Throughout March, the celebration will feature conversations and intimate dialogues in which the directors speak with each other about their craft, careers and experiences working in cinema. Haizlip will speak with Jezebel’s Numa Perrier, Peoples with TIME director Garrett Bradley, and All In: The Fight For Democracy‘s Lisa Cortes with John Lewis: Good Trouble’s Dawn Porter.

“Black women made very formidable strides at the movies last year with an unprecedented 20 films helmed by Black women released in theatres, drive-ins and via streamers,” says AAFCA president Gil Robertson. “We are thrilled to join forces with AWD to provide a forum for these women to discuss their journeys to success in Hollywood. We are honored to recognize their brilliance and profound contributions. It is also our hope that these conversations will inspire and arm other women in similar pursuits.”

Each session will debut every Wednesday throughout the month on each organization’s website and YouTube channel.