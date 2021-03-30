Big Radio Broadcaster Entercom Changes Name To ‘Audacy’ Amid Streaming, Podcast Push

Entercom Communications, the Philly-based national radio giant, said today it’s shedding its name and, effective immediately, will become Audacy, marking what it calls an evolution in recent years into a “scaled multi-platform audio content and entertainment leader” with broadcasting, podcasting, digital, network, live experiences, music, sports and news.

“We have transformed into a fundamentally different and dramatically enhanced organization and so it is time to embrace a new name and brand identity which better reflects who we have become and our vision for the future,” said CEO David Field. He thinks the moniker “captures our dynamic creativity, outstanding content and innovative spirit as we aspire to build the country’s best audio content and entertainment platform.”

Along with the rebrand, the company announced an exclusive podcast partnership with Demi Lovato who will host her first-ever podcast with Audacy’s Cadence13, produced by OBB Sound, the audio division of OBB Media, and SB Projects. More details coming in May.

Other new projects include shows from Boomer Esiason, Big Tigger and The Rich Eisen Show as well as a revamped Loveline set to debut this summer. Some original podcasts will launch exclusively in a bingeable window on Audacy’s app.

A new partnership with BetMGM, expands Audacy’s position in sports betting and entertainment, following last week’s announcement of a partnership with Rush Street Interactive. And a deal with Irving Azoff’s Global Music Rights will add significantly enhanced on-demand and other interactive features to Audacy’s digital platform.

The company, founded in 1968, says it engages over 170 million consumers each month across its app and website, 230 radio stations across 47 markets (it acquired CBS Radio in 2017), podcasts and premium live music experiences.

The company’s ticker symbol will change from ETM to AUD effective on or about Friday. The shares were up just over 4% at $5.

Growth in recent years includes acquiring Cadence13 and Pineapple Street Studios to become a major player in podcasting. It is a primary companion podcast partner of leading brands including HBO, Netflix and Nike. It also acquired QL Gaming Group, inked a deal with FanDuel and established strategic partnerships with Apple, Google, Amazon, Twitch and others to enable its listeners to connect with Audacy audio. It acquired Podcorn, the podcast influencer marketplace.