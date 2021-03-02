English-Language Remake Of Spanish Hit Comedy ‘The People Upstairs’ In The Works From ‘Hacksaw Ridge’ Producer David Permut

EXCLUSIVE: The People Upstairs, the Spanish comedy which debuted at San Sebastian last year and is up for multiple Goya Awards in 2021, is getting the English-language treatment after producer David Permut, whose credits include Hacksaw Ridge and Face/Off, acquired remake rights.

The Spanish movie comes from Truman filmmaker Cesc Gay and features an all-star local cast including Belén Cuesta, Javier Cámara, Alberto San Juan, and Griselda Siciliani. The pic is a contained comedy exploring the complexity of modern relationships.

The film is nominated for five Goya Awards, Spain’s premium awards ceremony, including Best Film, Best Screenplay and Best Actor. Winners will be crowned on March 6.

Permut will produce through his Permut Presentations banner alongside his director of development, Alex Astrachan who will act as a co-producer on the project. The company worked with Ivan Diaz at Filmax to purchase the remake rights.

“Without giving too much away, the film’s wit and charm mixed with its universal themes and a wide array of emotions will strongly attract four great actors who want to play in the sandbox, as well as filmmakers,” said David Permut. “Not to mention, it’s a very producible film during these challenging times, as it all takes place in one location, and has a minimal cast.”

