‘The OA’ And ‘Brooklyn’ Actor Emory Cohen Signs With ICM Partners

EXCLUSIVE: Emory Cohen, who co-starred with Brit Marling in Netflix’s mystery drama series The OA and opposite Saoirse Ronan in Brooklyn, has signed with ICM Partners.

Cohen’s film credits also include Derek Cianfrance’s The Place Beyond the Pines opposite Bradley Cooper and David Michod’s War Machine with Brad Pitt. He’s next up in Brian Petsos’ Big Gold Brick alongside Lucy Hale, Megan Fox, Andy Garcia and Oscar Isaac; Flashback opposite Dylan O’Brien; and The Dougherty Gang directed by Sean McEwen and co-starring India Eisley.

He played Homer on The OA, which Netflix opted not to renew for a third season in August 2019. Zal Batmanglij and Marling created and executive produced the series, about an adopted blind woman who goes missing for seven years. When she suddenly turns up alive, she can see, has unexplained scars on her back, and refers to herself as the OA. She eventually enlists some locals to help her find other missing people.

Emory continues to be represented by Harvest Talent Management and Jackoway Austen.