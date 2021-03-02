Primetime Emmy Awards Sets September Airdate For 2021 Ceremony

The 2021 Primetime Emmy Awards have staked out a date for their 73rd edition, setting Sunday, September 19 for the live broadcast on CBS.

CBS and the Television Academy unveiled the date on Tuesday, saying the show will also be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+, the streaming service that goes live March 4.

No word yet on how the ceremony will be presented giving the state of the pandemic and its restrictions on live productions. The 2020 show on ABC was hosted by Jimmy Kimmel on September 22 and featured a hybrid in-person and virtual event, with Kimmel emceeing live from Staples Center in Los Angeles and most presenters and nominees joining in remotely from home.

It was a game effort (compared with Sunday’s Golden Globes for sure), but the Emmy broadcast was still the lowest rated and least watched ever, totaling out to 6.4 million viewers and a 1.3 rating in the adults 18-49 demographic.

CBS last hosted the Emmys as part of the broadcast networks’ wheel deal in 2017, when Stephen Colbert fronted the show.