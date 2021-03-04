Elsa Pataky, Luke Bracey To Star In Netflix Film ‘Interceptor’ From Director Matthew Reilly

Fast & Furious actress Elsa Pataky and Holidate’s Luke Bracey have signed on to star in Interceptor, an action drama that will be released by Netflix.

Matthew Reilly, the Australian action-thriller writer known for books such as Scarecrow and the Army of Thieves, Seven Ancient Wonders, and The Tournament, is on board to direct the feature from a screenplay he wrote with Collateral and Tomorrow, When the War Began screenwriter Stuart Beattie.

The film follows an Army lieutenant who must utilize her years of tactical training and military expertise to save humanity when sixteen nuclear missiles are launched at the US, and a violent coordinated attack simultaneously threatens her remote missile interceptor station.

“As those people who have read my novels know, I love telling big action stories that are told at a frenetic pace,” said Reilly. “I wanted to bring that kind of rocket-fast, relentless, high-stakes storytelling to film, and so Interceptor was born. Elsa is just perfect as our lead: a strong, independent and determined woman who, in the face of overwhelming odds, just refuses to give up.”

Beattie is producing the project with Matthew Street and Michael Boughen for Ambience Entertainment. Chris Hemsworth, Kathy Morgan, Christopher Mapp, Robert Slaviero, and Peter D. Graves will serve as executive producers.

Production is slated to take place in New South Wales, Australia.

Pataky starred in Netflix’s first Australian original series, Tidelands and Bracey is set to appear in Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis biopic. Both actors are repped by CAA and Morrissey Management. Bracey is also repped by Fourward and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher.