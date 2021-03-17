Elmore Leonard TV Adaptation In Works At FX From ‘Justified’ Team; Timothy Olyphant Eyes Return As Raylan Givens

The key auspices behind FX’s long-running drama Justified have reunited for another series adaptation of an Elmore Leonard property.

A drama based on Elmore’s novel City Primeval: High Noon in Detroit is in early development at FX from Justified developer/executive producer Graham Yost and executive producers Michael Dinner, Dave Andron, Chris Provenzano, Sarah Timberman & Carl Beverly of Timberman/Beverly and Sony Pictures Television.

Justified was based on Leonard’s Raylan Givens stories, particularly Fire in the Hole, with Timothy Olyphant starring as the U.S. Marshal on the series. City Primeval does not feature the character but the idea is for the TV adaptation to incorporate him, with Olyphant potentially reprising his role.

I hear Olyphant, who recently returned to the FX fold with a starring role on the latest season of Fargo, is in talks to join the project.

Set in Detroit, the City Primeval novel centers on homicide Detective Raymond Cruz as he tries to prevent a killer from slipping through holes in the justice system for the second time.

Executive producing are Dinner, who will co-write, co-showrun and direct; Andron, who will co-write and co-showrun; Provenzano; Timberman; Beverly; VJ Voyd; Taylor; and Peter Leonard in association with MGM. Elsa Davis is a producer. Walter Mosely and Ingrid Escajeda serve as consulting producers.

Justified is one of FX’s longest-running series, ending in 2015 after six seasons. In addition to starring, Olyphant also exec produced. He is repped by UTA.

The news about City Primeval was first reported by Variety.