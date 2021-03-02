Ella Bleu Travolta To Star In ‘Get Lost’

EXCLUSIVE: Ella Bleu Travolta is set to star in Get Lost, a young adult film that was written and will be directed by Daniela Amavia.

Get Lost is a modern-day re-imagining of Alice In Wonderland with the creatures turned into human characters. Travolta plays Alicia/Alice, who goes on a wildly magical trip into the wonderland that is Budapest. Alicia is backpacking through Europe to fulfill her mother’s last wish, and a chance encounter with a strange girl forces Alicia to go on a mind-bending overnight adventure. There she meets not only a mysterious young man, but a whole menagerie of individuals that take her on an odyssey that will open her heart and mind. In the end, her journey ends with a revelation, and freedom.

Travolta was last seen in The Poison Rose, and recently appeared in the Scotts Miracle-Gro Super Bowl commercial with her dad. She is the daughter of John Travolta and Kelly Preston.

Pic is produced by Patriot Pictures’ Michael Mendelsohn, and Lynn Kressel. Valerie McCaffrey is the Casting Director and Natalie Perrotta will be exec producer. Production will start this summer in Budapest, Hungary, and Mendelsohn’s Union Patriot Capital Management is fully financing the film.

Writer/director Amavia made her feature debut with the Abigail Spencer-starrer A Beautiful Now.

Travolta is repped by Artists First Randi Michel and ICM Partners’ Steve Alexander. Patriot Pictures and Union Patriot Capital Management is represented by Greenberg and Glusker.