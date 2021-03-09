Elizabeth Banks To Direct ‘Cocaine Bear’ Thriller For Universal, Phil Lord & Chris Miller

EXCLUSIVE: Elizabeth Banks, who most recently directed the latest Charlie’s Angels installment, has signed on to direct Cocaine Bear for Universal Pictures. Written by Jimmy Warden, the film is described as a character-driven thriller inspired by true events that took place in Kentucky in 1985.

Banks and Max Handelman will produce through their Brownstone Productions banner alongside Phil Lord and Chris Miller for Lord Miller. Banks, Lord, and Miller all worked together on The Lego Movie franchise.

Aditya Sood, who brought the project in, is also producing the pic as well as Brian Duffield. Executive Vice President of Production Matt Reilly and Creative Executive Christine Sun will oversee the project on behalf of Universal.

A source tells Deadline producers are aiming to get cameras rolling by this Summer.

Banks has also teamed with Universal and producer Marc Platt to develop and produce a live-action hybrid feature adaptation of popular children’s book The Magic School Bus, in which Banks will play teacher extraordinaire Ms. Frizzle.

