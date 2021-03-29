Elisabeth Röhm & Malik Yoba Team With Lauren Grace Media For True-Crime Docuseries

EXCLUSIVE: Elisabeth Röhm (American Hustle, Joy) and Malik Yoba (New York Undercover, Designated Survivor) have teamed with veteran reality TV executives Dorothy Toran (The Real Housewives of New Jersey) and Leslie D. Farrell’s Lauren Grace Media on a true-crime docuseries.

Created by Röhm and Yoba, the project, which is in development, explores how racial and socioeconomic disparities influence criminal investigations and how justice is served. Specific cases are not being revealed.

“We are so thrilled to partner with Elisabeth and Malik to help shine a light on matters of racial inequity,” Toran said. “They both have such an incredible commitment and passion for having the difficult conversations required to help combat the inequalities so many disadvantaged communities face.”

Toran and former Bravo exec Farrell launched Lauren Grace Media in 2020 to focus on the development of both unscripted and scripted content with an emphasis on telling diverse stories. LGM is developing a programming slate across several genres, including a special focus on true crime. LGM is repped by Vital Artists.

In 2020, Toran and Farrell executive produced Bravo’s Race in America: Our Vote Counts and Race in America: A Movement Not A Moment.

Röhm made her directorial debut with Lifetime’s Girl in the Basement and is currently directing her second feature Switched Before Birth. Röhm will direct and act in Nurturing Healing Love. Her credits include Sleeping with Danger, Bombshell, American Hustle, Joy and Law & Order. She is repped by Buchwald and manager Matt Luber.

Former New York Undercover star Yoba created, produced and directed the docuseries The Real Estate Mix Tape Vol 1. about his journey in real estate development in NYC and is making his feature directorial debut with Asira Awakens. Yoba is repped by Innovative Artists and manager Kieran Maguire and Richard Arlook of The Arlook Group.